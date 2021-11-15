Childsafe washing machine available in the market

Sharp Full Automatic Washing Machine

Previous price: Tk28,000

Mega deal price: Tk24,490

Under the Daraz mega deal, this washing machine, ES-X858 , from Sharp is available for regular household use. It has 8kg capacity, made with high-quality stainless steel and also has self-clean technology.

The machine has four types of washing programmes: Standard, gentle, heavy, and quick wash.

The child-lock option omits the possible risks of accidents. The top lid is made of tempered glass, making it a sustainable and long-lasting option for you.

Additionally, this washing machine will start itself after load shedding or blackouts. The wash power of the washing machine is 450 Watts and the spin power is 330 Watts.

With a 10-year motor warranty, the intelligent waterfall system pours water from three sides to ensure better detergent dissolving.

Moreover, its pulsar design and wash rhythm programme delivers the most efficient result and the fuzzy control helps to keep the fabric in its best state for a long time.

Overall, at such an amazing price, this could be the perfect time to get yourself a washing machine to make your life easier.

Grab a smart TV in this year-end sale

SONY Android Smart HD TV

Previous price: Tk39,500

Mega deal price: Tk17,999

It is time to replace your usual television with smart ones. You may check out the Sony plus 40" android smart HD TV from Daraz's mega deal.

Other than streaming usual satellite channels, the Android TV allows you to find your source of entertainment from websites such as YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

With a resolution of 1920X1080P, the Sony Plus 40" Android Smart TV has already made a satisfied audience-base.

It has an Android operating version 5.1.1 and two built-in multimedia speakers.

With a Ram of 1GB and a ROM of 8GB, you can use your social media from here as well.

You can wall-mount the TV and even use it as a CCTV monitor. Additionally, you will get a free thunderstorm protector.

The 12 months parts replacement guarantee and 10-year free service without parts makes it a great deal at a shocking 54% discount.

