Childsafe washing machine available in the market

Brands

Rubaiya Haque
15 November, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 11:41 am

Related News

Childsafe washing machine available in the market

Rubaiya Haque
15 November, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 11:41 am
Childsafe washing machine available in the market

Sharp Full Automatic Washing Machine

Previous price: Tk28,000
Mega deal price: Tk24,490

Under the Daraz mega deal, this washing machine, ES-X858 , from Sharp is available for regular household use. It has 8kg capacity, made with high-quality stainless steel and also has self-clean technology. 
The machine has four types of washing programmes: Standard, gentle, heavy, and quick wash.

The child-lock option omits the possible risks of accidents. The top lid is made of tempered glass, making it a sustainable and long-lasting option for you. 

Additionally, this washing machine will start itself after load shedding or blackouts. The wash power of the washing machine is 450 Watts and the spin power is 330 Watts. 

With a 10-year motor warranty, the intelligent waterfall system pours water from three sides to ensure better detergent dissolving. 

Moreover, its pulsar design and wash rhythm programme delivers the most efficient result and the fuzzy control helps to keep the fabric in its best state for a long time. 

Overall, at such an amazing price, this could be the perfect time to get yourself a washing machine to make your life easier. 

Grab a smart TV in this year-end sale 

SONY Android Smart HD TV

Previous price:  Tk39,500 
Mega deal price: Tk17,999

It is time to replace your usual television with smart ones. You may check out the Sony plus 40" android smart HD TV from Daraz's mega deal.
Other than streaming usual satellite channels, the Android TV allows you to find your source of entertainment from websites such as YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime. 

With a resolution of 1920X1080P, the Sony Plus 40" Android Smart TV has already made a satisfied audience-base. 

It has an Android operating version 5.1.1 and two built-in multimedia speakers. 

With a  Ram of  1GB and a ROM of 8GB, you can use your social media from here as well. 

You can wall-mount the TV and even use it as a CCTV monitor. Additionally, you will get a free thunderstorm protector.

The 12 months parts replacement guarantee and 10-year free service without parts makes it a great deal at a shocking 54% discount. 
 

Features / Top News

washing machine / Television / home appliances

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

1d | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

1d | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

1d | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub