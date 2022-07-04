Akij Ceramics: Elevate your lifestyle with elegant tiles

For many people, home is not just a place where one lives – it is the testament to a whole life's worth of dreams and goals. It is a mirror reflection of its resident's personality, while also embodying the vision of our safe haven. When your home is filled with all the people you love, it should be nothing short of perfection.

Akij Ceramics is here to make your house feel like a home through their luxurious tiles. The brand has won the Best Brand Award in the Ceramic Tiles Category from the Bangladesh Brand Forum for three years consecutively, from 2019 to 2021. The company uses European technology to bring top-notch quality to a large variety of tiles.

On top of that, they have over 100 showrooms that you can visit. With every resource and credential, Akij truly makes a promise of perfection.

The company carries a vast collection of premium tiles to choose from. We picked a few of their best ones, so that you can choose the perfect tiles for your home.

Granula for lavish walls

The interesting part about Granula tiles is that sugar granule-like crystals are embedded into the tiles which gives them a unique texture. Due to the granule-like texture, it catches light from the space and adds a bit of sparkle to the room. These tiles have a dimension of 30x60 cm and are 10mm thick.

This design comes in different patterns fit for different kinds of spaces such as the kitchen, bathroom, and even a living room, around displays.

Photo: Courtesy

The purpose of the Granula is to add a bright shine and create a lively ambiance in any room. If you are looking to transform a simple space and make it glow with luxury, this is a good choice for you.

Lappato for a modern floor

Living in luxury begins from the foundations of your home, meaning, ensuring that you have the perfect tiles. The Lappato tiles are a good choice for people who love to appreciate the beauty of home decor. The tiles are made with a semi-polished finish, and have a dimension of 60x60 cm and a thickness of 10mm.

The tiles are crafted in colours and patterns that are made to complement any living space. The designs are subtle and light enough to not conflict with surrounding decor, but still have the perfect details to uplift the beauty of any room. Therefore, they will look good in bedrooms, dining and living rooms.

Double Charge for a durable and elegant floor

Aesthetic flooring and immaculate quality should always come hand in hand. Therefore, Akij brings you the Double Charge tiles which are more durable than your average tiles.

The Double Charge tile has a 60x60 cm dimension. On top of that, this tile makes for an extra strong floor as each tile has a 2-3 mm top layer. The tiles have a mirror polish, which reflects light and makes the space bright.

The structure and design of these double-layered porcelain tiles can endure more than most tiles made for domestic spaces, making them great for high traffic areas. You will not even have to worry about your floors looking old and dull with time. The tiles are crafted with durability in mind, which will keep your floors sparkling no matter what it goes through.

These tiles are perfect for indoor spaces with high traffic, such as lobbies and stairways. The combination of beauty and durability of these tiles also makes them perfect for restaurants that want the perfect ambience for diners.

Espacio for a continuous space

The Espacio tiles are used for both floors and walls, in the same design. The tiles are made of porcelain so they are sturdy. They have a dimension of 30x60 cm and have a thickness of 10 mm.

The purpose of using such a design in your home is to create a sense of continuity in the space, or in simpler words, to make it look larger. These tiles are perfect for small areas like bathrooms - to make it look larger, luxurious, and sleek.

Additionally, if your house design has made the space a bit cramped or narrow, the Espacio tiles can help reestablish the feeling of depth in the space.

Photo: Courtesy

Resilient industrial tiles

The industrial floor tiles are made for heavy duty jobs. They are the sturdiest tiles with a 15 mm thickness. On top of that, they are anti-skidding and thermal shock and chemical resistant.

These tiles will be perfect for industrial areas such as factories. They can even withstand the weight of heavy forklifts while withstanding chemical spills and intense heat.

Final Thoughts

These tile ranges are only a small glimpse at what Akij has up its sleeve. They have a wide range of tiles, from home needs to commercial spaces, to fit your needs.

Where to find: You can visit Akij Ceramic's 100+ showrooms and exclusive display centres across Bangladesh or visit their website at https://akijceramics.net/