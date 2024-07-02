Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

Features

Titu Datta Gupta
02 July, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 07:29 pm

Related News

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

You don't have to be a dog lover to adore Aduri. She will make you fall in love either way

Titu Datta Gupta
02 July, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 07:29 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The dog stood out. 

It wasn't her soft brown fur on white, a common feature. It wasn't even the half tail. 

It was the smile, unmistakable – not just an anthropomorphism. 

Salim sir gave her the name Aduri. Whether she understood that was her name or not, she would always respond to it, a smile etched across her face; her demeanour always one of humility. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Where customers gather, Aduri can also be found smiling, tongue wagging and her little half tail bobbing. 

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri starts off being a silent observer. But if she spots indulgence in your eyes, or you make a little gesture, she darts towards you. 

Her love, while unconditional, doesn't mean she is easy to please. If someone gives her a biscuit, she doesn't take it. She has her preference.

Ask the shopkeepers and they will tell you. Aduri only eats "dry cakes". 

But she eats it with her sense of self-esteem stubbornly intact. 

Throw the biscuit or toss it on the floor, and she will not eat it. 

The tea stall owner, Rana, affectionately calls this behaviour "dhong". 

"She will come and eat it after a while," Rana informs.

In her time here in the locality, Aduri has made a lot of friends – mostly humans, as she shies away from other canines. 

She hangs out with nearby office workers, rickshaw-pullers and CNG-run autorickshaw drivers and everyone else who joins in on the adda sessions.

Aduri remembers those that treat her well. Her loyalty to them is always uncompromised. Those that fuss over her more get her attention accordingly.

Of course, Aduri's natural diet isn't the biscuit or the cake. She knows she might be scolded if she doesn't eat the food offered. Make sure to break the biscuits into little pieces, though. Otherwise, she might not eat. 

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

When she is hungry, she devours her cakes and biscuits. On days when the nearby offices are closed, she misses her friends and their treats.

Aduri doesn't worry too much about food security either. She always has that full smile. Seeing it, your heart fills with joy. The contentment on her face brings an undesirable warmth.

And her fan followers are quite a lot.

During the day or night, she sleeps on the sidewalk. She wakes up when she sees one of her human friends and runs up to them, with no expectation of treats.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

She also seems to understand when her friends are busy. She follows you when you aren't in a rush, but if she senses it's not play time, she doesn't bother her companions. 

Aduri runs behind cars and motorcycles, vehicles she associates with some of her friends. How she recognises the cars is another question without an answer. She just knows. 

You don't have to be a dog lover to adore Aduri. She will make you fall in love either way. 

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

And Aduri never barks. Her greeting is silent. Even when her tail, the one thing dogs use the most to express their love, is mostly gone, Aduri has found other ways.

All she wants is some respect, some attention and a little love. Throw in a little treat and that's a super day for Aduri. 

Top News

Eskaton Garden Road / Dog / dog lovers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

30m | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

10h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

1d | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

15m | Videos
Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

45m | Videos
Saudi Arabia discovered seven new oil and gas fields

Saudi Arabia discovered seven new oil and gas fields

1h | Videos
Compared to its neighbors, is the pension of Bangladesh forward or backward?

Compared to its neighbors, is the pension of Bangladesh forward or backward?

2h | Videos