Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

The dog stood out.

It wasn't her soft brown fur on white, a common feature. It wasn't even the half tail.

It was the smile, unmistakable – not just an anthropomorphism.

Salim sir gave her the name Aduri. Whether she understood that was her name or not, she would always respond to it, a smile etched across her face; her demeanour always one of humility.

Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Where customers gather, Aduri can also be found smiling, tongue wagging and her little half tail bobbing.

Aduri starts off being a silent observer. But if she spots indulgence in your eyes, or you make a little gesture, she darts towards you.

Her love, while unconditional, doesn't mean she is easy to please. If someone gives her a biscuit, she doesn't take it. She has her preference.

Ask the shopkeepers and they will tell you. Aduri only eats "dry cakes".

But she eats it with her sense of self-esteem stubbornly intact.

Throw the biscuit or toss it on the floor, and she will not eat it.

The tea stall owner, Rana, affectionately calls this behaviour "dhong".

"She will come and eat it after a while," Rana informs.

In her time here in the locality, Aduri has made a lot of friends – mostly humans, as she shies away from other canines.

She hangs out with nearby office workers, rickshaw-pullers and CNG-run autorickshaw drivers and everyone else who joins in on the adda sessions.

Aduri remembers those that treat her well. Her loyalty to them is always uncompromised. Those that fuss over her more get her attention accordingly.

Of course, Aduri's natural diet isn't the biscuit or the cake. She knows she might be scolded if she doesn't eat the food offered. Make sure to break the biscuits into little pieces, though. Otherwise, she might not eat.

When she is hungry, she devours her cakes and biscuits. On days when the nearby offices are closed, she misses her friends and their treats.

Aduri doesn't worry too much about food security either. She always has that full smile. Seeing it, your heart fills with joy. The contentment on her face brings an undesirable warmth.

And her fan followers are quite a lot.

During the day or night, she sleeps on the sidewalk. She wakes up when she sees one of her human friends and runs up to them, with no expectation of treats.

She also seems to understand when her friends are busy. She follows you when you aren't in a rush, but if she senses it's not play time, she doesn't bother her companions.

Aduri runs behind cars and motorcycles, vehicles she associates with some of her friends. How she recognises the cars is another question without an answer. She just knows.

You don't have to be a dog lover to adore Aduri. She will make you fall in love either way.

And Aduri never barks. Her greeting is silent. Even when her tail, the one thing dogs use the most to express their love, is mostly gone, Aduri has found other ways.

All she wants is some respect, some attention and a little love. Throw in a little treat and that's a super day for Aduri.