Two a2i projects win WITSA Global Excellence ICT Awards

Two projects of aspire to innovate (a2i) programme have won the WITSA Global Excellence ICT Awards given by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), an alliance of IT organizations from different countries.

The "National Portal Framework" received "Chairman Award" and "Covid'19 National Dashboard" ranked first in "innovative e-health solution award" category, reads a press release.

WITSA Chairman Yannis Siros handed over the awards to a2i Project Director Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir at the 'WITSA Awards Night' held at the Setia Spice Convention Center in Penang, Malaysia on Wednesday (14 September).

Congratulating Bangladesh on its success, WITSA Chairman Yannis Siros said that Bangladesh is moving forward with success in the information technology sector.

"I congratulate a2i for winning WITSA Award. I believe that technological excellence will serve as a tool to deal with our problems in this critical global moment," he said.