Special TV show ‘Mission 2041: I am the Solution’ to premier today

The television programme 'Mission 2041: I Am Solution' is set to premiere today, aiming to spotlight the challenges and opportunities across diverse sectors during the transition from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh.

Throughout the week of December, the program will be broadcast on BTV, Sangsad Bangladesh Television, Channel I, Ekattor TV, Deepto TV, and other public and private TV channels. This special TV show will be available on various OTT platforms like Chorki, Toffee, Bongo, iScreen, DeeptoPlay, Cinematic, and Dreamstream, along with a2i's social media platforms, reads a press release.

Initially prepared in eight episodes, this exceptional TV show was moderated by a2I's Policy Advisor, Anir Chowdhury. This show is planned by Purabi Matin, Head of Culture and Communications, a2I, and directed by Tanim Noor.

This TV-show is made in 08 episodes namely Smart Education, Agriculture, Health, Economy, Village, City, Government, Environment and Entertainment. Each episode will showcase the remarkable success stories of Digital Bangladesh, as well as timely and exemplary innovations in building an innovative Bangladesh. The show will feature industry experts, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and stakeholders in interactive sessions where they will share their stories of possibilities, the obstacles in their way of progress, and suggestions to fulfill their dreams. The show aims to build an inclusive and innovative smart Bangladesh.

The 'Mission 2041: I Am the Solution' television show aims to provide citizens from all walks of life with an overall idea of the country's future in education, health, government, agriculture and food, cities and villages, employment and skills, media, and the economic system. Through this show, citizens will learn how to establish intellectual property as an essential part of national development plans and strategies through new innovations and how to have a balanced and development-oriented intellectual infrastructure in the country.

The show uses motion graphics, text animation, and high-resolution 2D animation to depict the future of Bangladesh. Each episode is 35 minutes long, and the eight-episode series will help citizens learn about the responsibilities, behaviors, and overall development of a future citizen.

a2i, under the Cabinet Division and the ICT Division and supported by the UNDP, is committed to making citizen services accessible through information technology in order to build smart Bangladesh.

The show will showcase the outstanding achievements and positive aspects of the current government in realizing the vision of Smart Bangladesh: Mission 2041, including the building of digital Bangladesh.