Thai Emerald restaurant receives Thai SELECT certificate

Thai Emerald, a restaurant in Gulshan, Dhaka, has been awarded with the Thai SELECT certificate today (17 March).

The office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy and Thai Emerald have jointly organised the Thai SELECT Certificate giving ceremony at Thai Emerald, Gulshan, Dhaka, said a press release.

Makawadee Sumitmor, ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh, has handed over the certificate to Shamima Rahman, managing partner of Thai Emerald as chief guest.

Khemathat Archawathamrong, director of Thai Trade Centre Dhaka, Vachirachai Sirisampan, director, and Vaishali Sharma, marketing officer of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, New Delhi, also attended the event, among others.

Thai SELECT is a mark of certification awarded by the Ministry of Commerce, the Royal Thai Government to guarantee the authentic taste of Thai food products and restaurants in Thailand and overseas.

According to the media release, the initiative has been taken to help people discover Thailand's traditional food and service. Awarded restaurants focus on upholding traditional Thai methods of cooking and aim to include authentic Thai ingredients in their menus. Thai SELECT restaurants substitute with local options, if ingredients from Thailand cannot be sourced.

The award is divided into 2 categories: Thai ready-to-eat/ ready-to-cook products and Thai restaurants.

The symbol is given to restaurants in three categories, assessed by type of restaurant, decoration, and level of food and service excellence. The categories are Thai SELECT Signature, Classic and Casual.

Thai SELECT Signature is an accreditation given to restaurants that exceed all of the criteria. Currently, 1, 354 Thai SELECT certified restaurants are available across the world. Among them, 3 are in Bangladesh.