Children design zebra crossing in Chattogram

Events

20 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 05:46 pm

Related News

Children design zebra crossing in Chattogram

20 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 05:46 pm
Children design zebra crossing in Chattogram

Students of Frobel Academy have designed and painted a child friendly Zebra Crossing in Chandgaon of Chattogram on the occasion of national children day.

Frobel says that the aim of this project was to teach their students that they are qually
responsible for the city.

The academy believes that it is pivotal to inoculate civic responsibilities among children from a very young age.

Frobel Academy, a Cambridge Associate and STEM accredited school, is an inclusive institution that caters to children from class 1 onwards.

It also integrates children with special needs such as down syndrome, autism, etc. within mainstream premises. 

zebra crossing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

6h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

8h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

US astronauts welcome Russian cosmonauts

US astronauts welcome Russian cosmonauts

5m | Videos
US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

22h | Videos
Green Madagascar Island turns red

Green Madagascar Island turns red

22h | Videos
When Vespa collection is a passion

When Vespa collection is a passion

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine