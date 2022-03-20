Children design zebra crossing in Chattogram

Students of Frobel Academy have designed and painted a child friendly Zebra Crossing in Chandgaon of Chattogram on the occasion of national children day.

Frobel says that the aim of this project was to teach their students that they are qually

responsible for the city.

The academy believes that it is pivotal to inoculate civic responsibilities among children from a very young age.

Frobel Academy, a Cambridge Associate and STEM accredited school, is an inclusive institution that caters to children from class 1 onwards.

It also integrates children with special needs such as down syndrome, autism, etc. within mainstream premises.