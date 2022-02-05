Aachol Foundation holds anti-suicide campaign

The Aachol Foundation conducted an anti-suicide campaign and an oath-taking ceremony in order to prevent suicide among students at TSC of Dhaka University (DU) on Saturday.

Tawhida Jahan, chairperson of Communication Disorders Department of DU, led the oath-taking ceremony, said a press release.

DU Sociology Department Professor Dr ASM Amanullah, Aachol Foundation's founder President Md Tansen Rose, and General Secretary Samira Akhter Siam, were also present at the event.

The Aanchal Foundation staged a rally from Shahbag to Dhaka University's TSC before the oath-taking ceremony.