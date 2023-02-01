6th Dhaka Art Summit on 3 February

6th Dhaka Art Summit on 3 February

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 6th Dhaka Art Summit, the largest exhibition platform for art and architecture in Bangladesh, will commence from 3 to 11 February with the first Bengali theme – 'Bonna (flood)'.

More than 160 local and international artists will participate in the event. Climate change, gender relations, discussions on different generations will be focused in the event.

A press conference was held in this reagrd at Shilpakala Academy's Jatiya Chitrashala auditorium on Wednesday where Nadia Samdani and Rajeeb Samdani of Samdani Art Foundation shared the details of the art summit.

The exhibition of Dhaka Art Summit will be held at the National Art Gallery building of Shilpakala Academy. The entire courtyard has already been decorated for holding the exhibition. The nine-day event will have workshops, performance seminars and diverse exhibitions with the participation of renowned art critics and art collectors from home and abroad.

The Samdani Art Award exhibition will also feature the works of 12 Bangladeshi artists, whose works will be centered on social, economic, and environmental themes.

Salman F Rahman, prime minister's private sector and investment adviser, is expected to be present in the opening on 3 February as the chief guest.

Artists participating in the art summit include – Sumaiya Vali, Antony Gromley, Asfika Rahman, Vinodbihari Mukherjee, Bhasha Chakraborty, Chitraprasad, Daniel Boyd, Damasus Hacha, Faisal Zaman, Ganesh Paini, Ghazaleh Avarzamani, Habik Chuhen, Habiba Nowroz, Jamal Ahmed, Jaydev Roja, Jani Rusika, Kabir Ahmed Masum Chishti, Kamruzzaman Swadhan, Lala Rukh, Lapdiang Saiyem, Marina Perez Simao, Nabil Ahmed, Nazmun Nahar Kaya, Paul Taburet, Rupali Gupta and Prasad Shetty, Purnima Akhtar, Rafiqun Nabi, Safiuddin Ahmed, Sahej Rahal, Tanya Goyal, Veronica Hapchenko, Yasmin Jahan Nupur, Rizvi Hasan, Ganesh Pine and others.

Dhaka Art Summit started its journey in 2012.

Dhaka Art Summit

