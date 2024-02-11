Grameenphone Lumière: Nadia Samdani talks about art, inspiration, philanthropy

In a recent interview with Grameenphone's Lumière programme , businesswoman, art collector, and philanthropist Nadia Samdani shared insights about art, her current sources of inspiration, her philanthropic endeavours, and more.

During the interview, she graciously showcased various art pieces curated over the years within her home.

When asked about what she thought of art she said, "It's not just paintings. It's a way of life. It's what we do, how we present ourselves"

She went on to say how like art she was also misunderstood when she started her foundation and Dhaka Art Summit. However, with time now she thinks people have finally come to terms with it.

Nadia, alongside her husband Rajeeb Samdani, serves as the co-founder of the Samdani Art Foundation and its headline event the Dhaka Art Summit, which she also leads as its director.

In response to questions about what inspires her Nadia said, "I am reading this book about love and it's called '40 Rules of Love'. I think love is what makes the world go round."

The Samdanis' Dhaka Art Summit has made the Bangladeshi capital a regular destination in the art world calendar and provided a platform for artists to showcase their work.

"Trying to be a part of changing people's lives, giving them the opportunity which they hadn't had. Like through Dhaka Art Summit, we see so many artists who's life have changed. They're on different platforms around the world. Being a part of their journey has been amazing," said Nadia.

