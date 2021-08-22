Top 10 most read economy articles

Looking back, the e-portal of The Business Standard generated readers in the thousands. On the two year anniversary, here are our most-read economy articles published online between August 2020 and 2021.

Google, Amazon register for business in Bangladesh

Two of the world's largest tech giants Google and Amazon have obtained their Business Identification Number (BIN) from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) – a mandatory requirement for any business operating in Bangladesh.

Waiting for big vroom

Policymakers are finally responding to a long-time demand of the local motorcycle market.

They have begun a process to withdraw the cap on engine capacity of two-wheelers to allow motorcycles up to 350cc from the existing 165cc.

Representational Image. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

European Parliament member urges to stop buying RMG products from Bangladesh

A Member of the European Parliament recently shared a news of the protest and call to boycott all French goods in Bangladesh on her Twitter account, asking to "stop trading with those who hate us and favour localism!"

High CEO salaries worth it for banks

When the salary of the chief executive officer (CEO) of a bank becomes a profitable investment, shareholders seem generous in paying rewards to the top executive.

Evaly...reckless or clever?

E-commerce company Evaly's ever-increasing liabilities caused by a reportedly flawed business strategy – unusually high discounts in products and cashback offers incurring huge losses – has exposed it to the risk of collapse, observes the Bangladesh Bank.

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

Brac Bank Ltd has instructed its customers not to use their cards for purchasing goods from 10 e-commerce sites, including Evaly and Alesha Mart.

Bangladesh becomes a lender for first time

The Bangladesh Bank is going to provide a $200 million loan to debt-ridden Sri Lanka from the foreign exchange reserve, deviating from its internal treasury investment guideline as the borrowing country does not comply with the standard rating requirement for receiving such an investment.

The bubbles of e-commerce

E-commerce platform Aleshamart started operation in January this year with a promotional campaign offering 30% discount in its products and was taking advance payments with a promise to deliver products within 35 days.

Bangladesh resumes direct flights with 12 countries

Bangladesh has resumed direct passenger flights with 12 countries following its resumption of international flights on 16 June.

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

Jamuna Group Director Dr Mohammed Alamgir Alam today told The Business Standard that the conglomerate had decided to continue doing business with Evaly, without going into too much details after Evaly managing director Mohammad Rassel Tuesday claimed Jamuna will invest in the controversial ecommerce platform.

