Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

Brac Bank Ltd has instructed its customers not to use their cards for purchasing goods from 10 e-commerce sites, including Evaly and Alesha Mart.

The bank authority came up with the decision as hundreds of customers of some e-commerce platforms raised allegations about not getting products on time after paying in advance through cards.

Brac Bank has sent a cautionary message through email and SMS to its customers in a bid to make them aware of being cheated.

In a notice published on its website, BRAC Bank said, credit, debit and pre-paid card transactions for the below listed merchants are cancelled with immediate effect: Evaly, Alesha Mart, Dhamaka, E-ornage, Siranjgaonj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Qcom, Boom Boom, Adyen Mart and Needs.

"It is a strategic decision of the bank," said Selim RF Hussain, managing director of Brac Bank.

However, he did not explain the reason behind the decision.

Brac Bank's precautionary measures came after media reports on risky transactions for online shops, said a senior executive of the bank.

He said the bank's own review also found that transactions with these merchants were risky for the customers.

Previously, when the government authority had investigated customer complaints against Evaly, many banks, including Brac Bank, suspended card transactions with this merchant at temporary basis, he said.

Though, Brac is the first bank to suspend such card transactions, some other banks may also follow suit, said industry insiders.

The Business Standard ran two separate news titled "Evaly...reckless or clever?" and "The bubbles of e-commerce" on Tuesday.

Both reports were based on an inspection by the Bangladesh Bank.

Bangladesh Bank recently sent a report to the commerce ministry raising concern about high volume of financial transactions through unregulated e-commerce sites, because there were not enough assets against customer money taken in advance by the online shops.