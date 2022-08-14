Tariff Commission working to fix commodity prices: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today said Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission is working to fix the prices of import-based daily essentials in line with the global market rate.

"Costs are expected to come down locally as the prices have started to decrease following a drop in fuel prices in the world market," the minister said while talking to reporters on Sunday (14 August).

While addressing the sufferings of general people, he said, "The government is trying to reduce the hardship of people. However, it is an ongoing international crisis driven by the Ukraine-Russia conflict and other global uncertainties."

"Although fuel price has fallen globally, dollar exchange rate in the country has soared to record highs and this has contributed to price hikes of daily necessities," Minister Tipu Munshi said adding that dollar price has also soared in the neighbouring countries.

Dismissing the speculation that Bangladesh is on the verge of becoming like Sri Lanka, Tipu Munshi said it is a politically motivated propaganda.