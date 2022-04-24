Walton buys land for Tk44cr

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 06:31 pm

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC – an electronics giant in the country – has decided to purchase around 588.38 decimal of land at Chandra, Kaliakair of Gazipur.

The purchase value of the land is Tk44.13 crore, excluding registration and other related expenses.

The land will be used for the balancing, modernisation, rehabilitation and expansion (BMRE) project of the company, according to a stock exchange filing Sunday.

The board of the electronics giant decided on 23 April.

In August last year, it bought around 236 decimal land for Tk171.90 crore at Bashundhara for building an iconic tower of the Walton corporate office.

In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the home appliances maker has reported a 21% decline in earnings per share (EPS) due to a hike in raw materials prices.

During the period, its EPS dropped to Tk27.07 from Tk34.26 in the July-March of fiscal 2020-2021.

In fiscal 2020-21, the company made a profit of Tk1,639.20 crore, a 125% jump from Tk726.45 crore in fiscal 2019-2020.

The company paid a 250% cash dividend for general shareholders and 170% cash for sponsors-directors of the company.

