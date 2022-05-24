Two concerns of Aramit Group post mixed performances in Q3

Stocks

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 09:27 pm

Related News

Two concerns of Aramit Group post mixed performances in Q3

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 09:27 pm
Two concerns of Aramit Group post mixed performances in Q3

Aramit Ltd and Aramit Cement - two concerns of the Aramit Group - posted mixed financial performances in the January to March quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

While Aramit Ltd made a decent profit, Aramit Cement fell into losses.

Aramit Ltd

In the third quarter of fiscal 2021-22, the company's revenue increased 60% to Tk19.2 crore, from Tk16.32 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

During the period, its profit jumped 95% to Tk1.21 crore, from Tk0.62 crore in the third quarter of the previous year.

Aramit Ltd was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 1984.

It has a reputation for making products from scratch. It produces large-section and lightweight corrugated sheets, flat sheets, mouldings, and pipes.

The current size of the cement sheet market is around Tk1,100 crore, and this is increasing by 10% every year.

Anwar Cement Sheet has taken over more than 50% of the market, while Aramit Ltd has 25%. Woodland and Mariam each have a 10% share in the sheet market.

Aramit Cement

On the other hand, Aramit Cement's revenue in the March quarter decreased by 60% to Tk62.50 crore from Tk155 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

During the period, the cement maker suffered a loss of Tk25.8 crore because of the price hike of raw materials, and sluggish business.

Its loss per share stood at Tk7.62 and the net asset value per share at Tk21.57 as of March 2022.

Top News

Aramit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

11h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

12h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

1h | Videos
Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

1h | Videos
Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

3h | Videos
Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature