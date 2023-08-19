Navana, Genex, Aramit want to invest in digital bank

Banking

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 09:55 pm

Related News

Navana, Genex, Aramit want to invest in digital bank

The listed firms will own 10%, 6%, and 5% of the total paid-up capital of Tk125 crore, respectively.

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 09:55 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Three companies from different sectors – listed on the capital market – want to invest in a proposed digital bank styled "UPAY Digital Bank PLC". 

Genex Infosys Limited, Navana Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Aramit Limited, from the IT, pharmaceuticals, and miscellaneous sectors, respectively, made the disclosures on their respective websites.

According to the information, the total paid-up capital of the proposed digital bank will be Tk125 crore.

Genex has decided to invest Tk12.5 crore, Navana Tk7.50 crore, and Aramit Tk6.25 crore.

The three companies will own 10%, 6%, and 5% of the total paid-up capital, respectively.

The companies will now seek approval from the regulatory bodies concerned in this regard.

However, nothing is known about who will be the other members of the consortium or alliance with these three companies to establish the digital bank.

According to the central bank's guidelines, digital banks will have their headquarters and no other physical presence or branches across the country.

A digital bank may issue virtual cards, QR codes, and other advanced technology-based products to facilitate its customers' transactions. But it is not allowed to issue any physical instruments for transactions.

Digital banks will not be allowed to transact in foreign currencies or involve themselves in trade finance, except for collecting wage earners' remittances.

Economy / Top News

Navana / Genex / Aramit / Digital bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country