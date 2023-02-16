The top gaining stocks of Thursday

The volatile session that concluded the last trading day of the week almost flat had 41 gainers in the Dhaka Stock Exchange, against 122 losers.

Based on the last trading price, Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund in its effort to bounce back following the recent downtrend, topped the gainers' table with its unit price soaring by 8.7% to Tk7.5 apiece.

Ambee Pharmaceuticals, a small-cap drug maker, stood second with 7.93% gain over the session.

Non-life insurer Reliance Insurance gained 4.45%, followed by Jute Spinners, Stylecraft, ADN Telecom, Meghna Life, Popular Life, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and Standard Ceramic.

The ceramic company needed only 2.23% gain to occupy the tenth spot in the winners' list of the day.