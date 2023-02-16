Bargain hunters save the day

Stocks

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 02:42 pm

Photo: TBS.
Photo: TBS.

Bargain hunters eying their favourite stocks at a declined price helped pull Dhaka equity indices higher just before the closing bell.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched up by 0.02% to close at 6,246 points, which dropped to 6,238 at 1:30 pm.

In a bid to stop the fall that prevailed on Wednesday, stock indices started Thursday's trading higher, but investors' shaky confidence did not allow the market to head higher.

Instead, it went into negative territory and later in the last 40 minutes trading was rescued by the bargain hunters.

Blue chip index DS30 increased by 0.1%  to close at 2,224.

However, DSE turnover declined to Tk340 crore from Tk431 crore as confused investors preferred to remain on the sideline.

Of the total scrips trading, 41 scrips advanced in the DSE while 122 declined.

stocks / DSE / trading

