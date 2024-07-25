DSE index jumps 62 points after a day of big fall

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) jumped 62 points to reach 5,413 on Thursday (25 July) after a day of massive decline due to the ongoing curfew.

Investors' participation also increased as the daily turnover jumped 213% to reach at Tk497 crore.

During the session, 286 scrips advanced, while 66 declined and 40 remained unchanged.

Square Pharma was the top traded stock today at the Dhaka bourse, which was followed by Orion Infusion and Lovello Ice Cream.

Newly listed firm Techno Drugs topped the gainers' table, where Rangpur Foundry was saw devaluation the most.

