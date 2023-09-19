Stocks open on positive note

Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
The indices of the Dhaka stock exchange opened on a positive note on Tuesday as investors are becoming active taking opportunities to bag some oversold shares after the sell-offs in the previous session.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased 12 points to 6,296 points at 11:25am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Blue-chip index DS30 rose by 0.39 points to 2139 points while the Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 0.36 points to 1,361 points.

The turnover in DSE was Tk315 crore during the corresponding period.

Of the total scrips traded, 79 advanced, 61 declined and 129 were unchanged.

Among the firms, Eastern Insurance Company gained 10%, followed by Janata Insurance Company with 9.98% and United Insurance Company with 9.82%.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange also posted positive trends during the period.

