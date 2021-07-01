National Bank recommends 5% stock dividend

National Bank recommends 5% stock dividend

National Bank Limited recommended a 5% stock dividend for the shareholders for the 2020 fiscal year.

The board of the bank took this decision at a meeting on 30 June evening.

The bank has set the record date on 17 July and the annual general meeting on 30 September for shareholders' approval of dividends and financial statements.

In 2019, the bank had paid 5% cash and 5% stock dividends to the shareholders.

According to the bank sources, its consolidated earnings per share declined 12% to Tk1.18 in the last year compared to the previous year.

In the last four years, its consolidated earnings per share decreased continuously.

In the January to March quarter of this year, its consolidated earnings per share also dropped 57% to Tk0.13.

During this period, the bank's net asset value per share stood at Tk17.08.

Its share price stood at Tk8 at the end of the last trading day at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.
 

