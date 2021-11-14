Mir Akhter to issue Tk250cr zero-coupon bonds

Stocks

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 10:47 pm

Related News

Mir Akhter to issue Tk250cr zero-coupon bonds

Since zero-coupon bonds are sold at a discounted price, the company’s real receipt would be lower than the face value

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 10:47 pm
Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Construction company Mir Akhter Hossain Ltd has announced to issue zero-coupon bonds having a total face value of Tk250 crore.

Since zero-coupon bonds are sold at a discounted price, the company's real receipt would be lower than the face value.

In zero-coupon bonds the issuer discounts the present value of all the interest payable until maturity, while coupon bearing bonds are issued at the face value and the investors get interest against the coupons from time to time.

Mir Akhter Hossain Ltd began its contract construction business in the late 1960s as a partnership firm and it became a private company in 1980.

It has a large portfolio of accomplished and ongoing construction projects that include roads, bridges, railways, airport, power plants, large hotel infrastructure, public office and commercial buildings.

The company was listed on the stock market earlier this year.

In the 2020-21 fiscal year, Mir Akhter Hossain's earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk4.21 from the previous year's Tk3.43. Its board of directors recommended 12.5% cash dividends, which is subject to the approval of its shareholders in the upcoming general meeting.

On the other hand, its quarterly EPS for the July-September period came down to Tk0.56, from Tk0.86 in the same quarter a year ago.

On 30 September this year, the company's net asset value per share stood at Tk46.56.

Top News

Mir Akhter Hossain Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

1d | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

1d | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

1d | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub