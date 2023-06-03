Imam Button stock soars 40% in 7 trading days

Stocks

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 10:25 pm

Related News

Imam Button stock soars 40% in 7 trading days

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Imam Button stock soars 40% in 7 trading days

The share price of Imam Button Industries Ltd – a Chattogram-based concern of the Imam Group which has been out of operations for a long time – has jumped by 40% at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in seven trading sessions. 

On 22 May, the company's share price was Tk82.8 which soared to Tk116 apiece on 31 May. 

Because of this unusual increase in share price, the Dhaka bourse wrote to the company seeking an explanation. To the DSE's query letter, Imam Button replied that there was no undisclosed price sensitive information, and no possibility of starting operations anytime soon either. 

According to market insiders, the securities regulator reconstructed the company's board in a move to bring it back to operations. Hence, investors poured their fund into Imam Button shares in hopes that it will resume operations soon. 

Therefore, after the company's query response, its share price dropped by nearly 8% at the DSE last Thursday. 

In February this year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) appointed Professor Mohammad Sogir Hossain Khandoker, Md Mahamud Hosain, and Mohammed Masum Iqbal as independent directors at the company.

At the same time, the regulator had asked the newly-appointed independent directors to nominate two shareholder directors from investors owning a minimum 2% of the company's shares.

In compliance with the order, the company on Saturday reconstituted the board of directors and elected Professor Mohammad Sogir Hossain Khandoker as chairman and ASM Hasib Hasan as its managing director.

Imam Button, which was incorporated in 1994, got listed on local bourses in 1996. It is classified as a "Z" category company at the DSE as it has failed to pay dividends to its shareholders since that year.

Top News

Imam Button Industries Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kilmory Isle of Rum. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: Getting behind a film camera

7h | Panorama
Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

14h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

4h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

5h | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

1d | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study