Imam Button to enter the shoe market

Stocks

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 10:25 pm

Related News

Imam Button to enter the shoe market

The company will set up a leather unit to make shoes for the local market.

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Imam Button to enter the shoe market

Imam Button Industries Ltd, a publicly listed company that produces buttons for the apparel sector, has decided to set up a shoe-making unit in its factory premises in Chattogram.

According to a Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) disclosure, the company will set up a leather unit to make shoes for the local market.

The project's total cost will be Tk11.55 crore. The company will invest Tk4.25 crore as the initial investment of the project. The rest of the amount of Tk7.3 crore will be invested step by step.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The area of the leather unit will be around 19,500 square feet and the office area will be 1,000 square feet. The production capacity will be 1.6 lakh pairs per annum and the expected profit will be Tk2 crore per year, according to the disclosure.

Imam Button Managing Director ASM Hasib Hasan told The Business Standard that the company will also put its focus on the local shoe market.

"We have a plan to export shoes in the future if we get a positive response from the local market," he added.

Regarding the company's declaration of an interim dividend in the first quarter, he said, "We took lease a running agro project at Barguna with a land area of 8 bighas a few months ago."

The running project generated revenue in the first quarter of the current fiscal year that drove the company to declare the dividend from that revenue, he added.

Last week, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) instructed the DSE to investigate the abnormal increase in the share price of the company.

The commission highlighted that its surveillance department observed a remarkable 85% surge in Imam Button's share price, reaching Tk194.10 apiece between 7 September and 26 October of this year.

Deeming this price movement as abnormal, the BSEC called for scrutiny of the trading activities of the company to find out if any manipulation had taken place.

The share price of the company increased by 2.98% to Tk203.80 on the DSE on Tuesday.

The BSEC mandated that the Dhaka bourse submit the investigative report within 15 working days from the date of the order.

The Imam Button managing director said earlier, "I am also surprised to see the abnormal price hike of the company's shares. So, I highly appreciate the regulator's move."

According to the DSE, the price of Imam Button shares was Tk82.8 each on 21 May this year. Subsequently, the share price experienced a significant jump of over 158%, reaching Tk213.8 each by 22 November.

In the first quarter, the company's board declared a 1% interim cash dividend for its general shareholders, marking the first dividend declaration since the fiscal year 2009-10.

Additionally, the company reported a net profit for the July-September quarter, a notable development for a company that had been incurring losses since 2011.

Imam Button is a subsidiary of Imam Group, whose owners are currently fugitives in connection with a loan scam.

In February of this year, the BSEC restructured the company's board, appointing Professor Mohammad Sogir Hossain Khandoker, Md Mahamud Hosain, and Mohammed Masum Iqbal as independent directors. The regulator also directed the newly-appointed independent directors to nominate two shareholder directors from investors holding a minimum of 2% of the company's shares.

Imam Button Industries Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

7h | Features
Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

9h | Habitat
A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

14h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

41m | TBS World
Venues revealed for 2024 Copa America

Venues revealed for 2024 Copa America

1h | TBS SPORTS
Keffiyeh, the traditional garment, became the national symbol of Palestine

Keffiyeh, the traditional garment, became the national symbol of Palestine

3h | TBS World
An Argentine night in club football

An Argentine night in club football

5h | TBS SPORTS