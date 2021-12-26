DSE finds factories of two listed Meghna Group concerns closed

Stocks

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
26 December, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 09:19 pm

Related News

DSE finds factories of two listed Meghna Group concerns closed

The companies released their financial statements and held annual general meetings regularly, but did not inform investors about the factory shutdown

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
26 December, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 09:19 pm

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in a recent inspection found the factories of two listed concerns of the Meghna Group of Industries-KA (MGOLD) Limited closed.

The two companies are Meghna Condensed Milk Industries Limited and Meghna PET Industries Limited.

Confirming the news, Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, chief operating officer of the DSE, told The Business Standard, they will now prepare a report on the two companies and send it to the regulatory authorities. Then, action will be taken as per the instructions given by the regulator, he added.

The two companies released their financial statements and held annual general meetings regularly, but did not inform investors about the factory shutdown.

Even the auditor of the companies, Islam Quazi Shafique and Co, did not mention anything on the state of production at the factories. In its qualified opinion in the companies' financial statements, the auditor, however, expressed doubts about the future of the companies stating that their liabilities were more than their assets.

News that the companies were not in production was there in the stock market in the form of a rumour. Even so, the shares were popular among investors as the companies are low-cap ones and prices of the two companies' shares jump two to three times every year.

For example, the share price of Meghna PET increased 100% in the time between July and September 2020. The company's share price rose more than 250% in the middle of this year as well. The share price of Meghna Condensed Milk also increased in a similar fashion.

Officials of several brokerage firms said that it is easy to increase the share price of these companies by manipulating them as they have less capital. However, their share prices fall in the same way they rise. In this way, ordinary investors eventually incur losses by investing in these shares.

Meghna Condensed Milk started operations in 1999 with the announcement of setting up the largest condensed milk plant in the country. The company was established with a loan from Sonali Bank under ICD Agro Based Project. It got listed on the stock market in 2001.

On the other hand, Meghna PET started business in 1997. It mainly produces PET bottles.

The DSE does not have any information on when these two companies were last in profit or paid dividends.

AS Shahudul Huque Bulbul, managing director of Bulbul Securities, has been trading shares for a long time. When asked about these companies, he could not remember when they last made a profit or paid dividends.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission sent a letter to the two companies asking them to explain the reasons behind their continuous losses. But they did not reply to the letter, sources at the commission said.

Top News

Meghna Group / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

11h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

12h | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

2h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

3h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market