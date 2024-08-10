BSEC Chairman Shibli resigns

Stocks

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 12:09 am

Related News

BSEC Chairman Shibli resigns

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 12:09 am
Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam. File Photo: Collected
Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam. File Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam resigned today (10 August).

"I have decided to resign from the BSEC due to personal reasons. For this, I have sent my resignation letter by mail at 11:00pm on Saturday to the secretary of the Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance," Shibli Rubayat told The Business Standard.

On 28 May this year, recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina reappointed Shibli Rubayat for four more years as BSEC chairman. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He was made the chairman of BSEC for the first time on 17 May 2020.

Bangladesh / Top News

BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam / Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) / resign

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

1d | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

1d | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

1d | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

3h | Videos
Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

1h | Videos
U.S. Lifts Ban on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Lifts Ban on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

2h | Videos
This is Abu Sayed's Bangladesh, no discrimination: Dr Yunus

This is Abu Sayed's Bangladesh, no discrimination: Dr Yunus

3h | Videos