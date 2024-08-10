BSEC Chairman Shibli resigns

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam resigned today (10 August).

"I have decided to resign from the BSEC due to personal reasons. For this, I have sent my resignation letter by mail at 11:00pm on Saturday to the secretary of the Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance," Shibli Rubayat told The Business Standard.

On 28 May this year, recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina reappointed Shibli Rubayat for four more years as BSEC chairman.

He was made the chairman of BSEC for the first time on 17 May 2020.