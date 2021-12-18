BMBA elects new executive committee

Stocks

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 10:20 pm

Related News

BMBA elects new executive committee

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
BMBA elects new executive committee

Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) has elected its new executive committee for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Sayadur Rahman, chairman of Imperial Capital, and Riyad Matin, managing director (MD) of BMSL Investment have been elected as president and secretary general respectively, said a press release on Saturday.

Both elected leaders led the association in the previous year.

MA Hafiz was the chief election commissioner for the election.

In the new executive committee, Asit Kumar Chakravorty, chief executive officer (CEO) of ICB Capital Management was elected as first-vice president, Md Moniruzzaman, MD of IDLC Investments as second vice-president, and Mohammad Abdur Rahim, MD of Islami Bank Capital Management as treasurer.

Members in the executive committee are: Muhammad Nazrul Islam, MD & CEO of Sandhani Life Finance, Obaydur Rahman, MD of AAA Finance & Investment, Mahbub H Mazumdar, chief executive of AFC Capital, Abu Bakar, MD of Southeast Bank Capital Services, Mohammad Hamdul Islam. MD & CEO of Banco Finance & Investment,  Noor Ahamed, MD & CEO of Alpha Capital Management, and Mir Mahfuz Ur Rahman, director of Asian Tiger Capital Partners Asset Management.

Top News

BMBA / Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

10h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

10h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

10h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec