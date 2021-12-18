BMBA elects new executive committee

Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) has elected its new executive committee for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Sayadur Rahman, chairman of Imperial Capital, and Riyad Matin, managing director (MD) of BMSL Investment have been elected as president and secretary general respectively, said a press release on Saturday.

Both elected leaders led the association in the previous year.

MA Hafiz was the chief election commissioner for the election.

In the new executive committee, Asit Kumar Chakravorty, chief executive officer (CEO) of ICB Capital Management was elected as first-vice president, Md Moniruzzaman, MD of IDLC Investments as second vice-president, and Mohammad Abdur Rahim, MD of Islami Bank Capital Management as treasurer.

Members in the executive committee are: Muhammad Nazrul Islam, MD & CEO of Sandhani Life Finance, Obaydur Rahman, MD of AAA Finance & Investment, Mahbub H Mazumdar, chief executive of AFC Capital, Abu Bakar, MD of Southeast Bank Capital Services, Mohammad Hamdul Islam. MD & CEO of Banco Finance & Investment, Noor Ahamed, MD & CEO of Alpha Capital Management, and Mir Mahfuz Ur Rahman, director of Asian Tiger Capital Partners Asset Management.