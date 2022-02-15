Merchant banks seek corporate tax for listed cos reduced to 15%

Stocks

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 10:14 pm

Related News

Merchant banks seek corporate tax for listed cos reduced to 15%

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 10:14 pm
Merchant banks seek corporate tax for listed cos reduced to 15%

The Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association has proposed reducing corporate tax to 15% from the existing 22.5% for listed companies, which will encourage more such companies to enter the capital market.

The number of registered companies in the country stands at more than 1.5 lakh, while only 348 are listed on the stock market, the association said in a pre-budget discussion in the revenue building in the capital on Tuesday.

Besides, Md Sayadur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association, in his written statement demanded cutting tax for merchant banks to 25% from the existing 37.5%.

He proposed considering tax deducted at source on profits as the final settlement and reducing VAT on listed companies to 10%.

At the meeting with the revenue board, the Dhaka Stock Exchange said undisclosed money holders should get a wholesale opportunity to legalise their dirty money through an investment in the stock market, subject to paying only a flat 10% tax, while Chattogram Stock Exchange demanded the same scope but with a payment of 10% tax.

They also do not want the black money owners facing any questions about their sources of income. 

NBR member Masud Sadiq, who presided over the meeting, said, "When we are criticised for offering the opportunity for black money holders to invest undisclosed money without facing any question, we do not find you beside us," he said.

In FY21, the government offered the wholesale scope for whitening black money through an investment in the capital market and a few other sectors and in the following fiscal year, it had to scrap it in the face of much criticism.

Currently, undisclosed money is allowed for investments in stocks but on condition of paying 25% tax plus a 5% fine.

In another meeting with representatives of the leather sector, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem urged the sector to enhance its competitiveness as offering it so many benefits in the long run is not possible.

Md Shaheen Ahmed, chairman at Bangladesh Tanners Association, placed a number of proposals before the NBR regarding reduction or exemption of income tax, duties and VAT.

Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, vice-president at Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh, demanded halving the existing source tax on exports, reducing source tax on export incentives to 3% from 10%, and permitting footwear companies to import spare parts for manufacturing footwear by blending synthetic and fabrics. 

Top News

Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) / Corporate tax cut

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

9h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

12h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

12h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

4h | Videos
The most amazing sunsets in the world

The most amazing sunsets in the world

4h | Videos
James Webb Telescope sends back first image

James Webb Telescope sends back first image

4h | Videos
Greek divers send love messages underwater

Greek divers send love messages underwater

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director