Beximco Sukuk bond subscription opens from 17 August

Beximco Limited has set the initial public offering (IPO) subscription date for the country's largest private Sukuk bond from 17 August to 23 August.

Beximco also set the subscription date from 25 July to 26 August for its existing shareholders. To entitle the shareholders, the record date has been set for 19 July.

On 31 August, all units will hand over to the investors, according to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) sources.

The listed company will privately place Sukuk units worth Tk2,250 crore, of which Tk750 crore will be offered to the company's existing shareholders, and Tk1,500 crore to other investors. Besides, Sukuk units worth Tk750 crore would be floated in an IPO.

The Sukuk units having a face value of Tk100 each will have to be subscribed in a lot of 50 units or multiples that would amount to at least Tk5,000.

Earlier, the company secured the regulatory approval to originate its Tk3,000 crore Sukuk, Islamic asset-backed securities.

The BSEC officials said the Sukuk would be a green one as the company would spend the money on eco-friendly infrastructures.

The company would expand its textile unit alongside implementing two solar power projects under its power division with the Sukuk money.

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh is the trustee of the Sukuk, while City Bank Capital Resources Ltd and Agrani Equity and Investment Ltd are jointly working as issue managers.