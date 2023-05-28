Anwar Galvanizing leads the top turnover chart

Anwar Galvanizing, a sister concern of Anwar Group, led the top turnover chart at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.

The turnover value of Anwar Galvanizing stood at Tk72.32 crore, while in the secondary market, total turnover stood at Tk1174 crore — which is a 13% jump from the previous trading session, and the highest since 8 November last year.

On the chart, the topper was followed by Navana Pharmaceutical with Tk35.02 crore, while Intraco Refueling's turnover value stood at Tk33.98 crore.