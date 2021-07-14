Shanta First Income Unit Fund announces 20.5% dividend 

The Trustee of the Shanta First Income Unit Fund (SFIUF) declared 20.5% (Tk2.05 per unit) dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21 for its investors.

Earnings Per Unit (EPU) of the fund stood at Tk2.88, implying that the fund disbursed 71.2% of its earnings to its investors, said a press release.

Shanta Asset Management Limited (SAML) - the sponsor and the asset manager of the fund - informed that shareholders who held units on 30 June will be entitled to the declared dividend.

The fund generated 62.5% return for the recently concluded fiscal year with the help of V-shape recovery of the capital market after the first lockdown in 2020.

During this fiscal year, DSE Broad Index (DSEX) jumped 54.2%.