Shanta First Income Unit Fund announces 20.5% dividend 

Economy

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 05:58 pm

The Trustee of the Shanta First Income Unit Fund (SFIUF) declared 20.5% (Tk2.05 per unit)  dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21 for its investors. 

Earnings  Per Unit (EPU) of the fund stood at Tk2.88, implying that the fund disbursed 71.2% of its earnings to its investors, said a press release. 

Shanta Asset Management Limited (SAML) - the sponsor and the asset manager of the fund - informed that shareholders who held units on 30 June will be entitled to the declared dividend. 

The fund generated 62.5% return for the recently concluded fiscal year with the help of V-shape recovery of the capital market after the first lockdown in 2020. 

During this fiscal year, DSE Broad Index (DSEX) jumped 54.2%.  

Shanta First Income Unit Fund

