Shanta Fund declares 10% dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 09:14 pm

Shanta Fund declares 10% dividend

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 09:14 pm
Shanta Fund declares 10% dividend

The trustee of Shanta First Income Unit Fund has announced a 10% cash dividend or Tk1 per unit having face value of Tk10 for the fiscal year 2021-22, according to a statement.

Annual earnings per unit (EPU) of the open-ended mutual fund stood at Tk1.14, implying that the fund has disbursed 87.7% of its earnings to its investors.

Now they can opt for the dividend as cash or reinvest the dividend by purchasing units of the said fund for further growth, said Shanta Asset Management Ltd, the sponsor and the asset manager of the fund.

Only the shareholders who have held the fund units on 30 June 2022 will be entitled to the reception of the declared dividend.

Mohammad Emran Hasan, chief executive officer of Shanta Asset Management, said, "Despite having a challenging year and only 3.7% market returns, we are delighted to declare a decent dividend for our esteemed investors."
 

Shanta First Income Unit Fund

