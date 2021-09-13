Z&Z fabric week to begin Tuesday

Apparel expo "Z&Z fabric week" will begin in the capital on Tuesday to showcase to the global buyers the new development of Zaber and Zubair Fabrics.

The ninth edition of the expo, organised by Noman Group, will be held both online and physical. The eighth edition was an online event only.

"Due to the pandemic, the event will be more cautious on maintaining health safety guidelines at the expo zone," Anol Rayhan, brand manager of Zaber and Zubair Fabrics, told The Business Standard.

He said the global clothes and fabric buyers will experience about 150 new developments of Zaber and Zubair Fabrics, and about 200 best selling products in the event.

He hoped about 150 international buyers and their representatives would visit the show while some 700 local garment makers are expected to make commitments for Z&Z products — that are basically developed for the "Autumn-Winter 2022-23 season".

"This show would help the apparel sector in branding Bangladesh as most of the famous global buyers have already shown their keen interests in Bangladesh apparel," he said.

The expo will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm every day until 16 September.