Runner Automobiles, Zubair Fabrics, BSRM Steels among 12 industries win Bangabandhu Industrial Award.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Twelve industrialists, including owners of industrial units in heavy, medium, small, micro and cottage and high-tech industries, were awarded the 'Bangabandhu Industrial Award 2022' for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields.

In the large industries category, Runner Automobiles Ltd secured the first place, followed by Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd and BSRM Steels Ltd.

Nita Company Ltd has achieved the top position in the medium-scale industries category, with Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd securing the second spot.

Hazrat Amanat Shah Spinning Mills Ltd, Basumati Distribution Ltd, and Techno Media Ltd won top prizes in small-scale industries category. 

Besides, Green Genesis Engineering Ltd has been awarded in the micro-industries category and Shamsunnahar Textile Mills in the cottage industries category.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd took first place in the hi-tech industries category, followed by Super Star Electrical Accessories Ltd in second place. 

