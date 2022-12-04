USA's apparel import from Bangladesh increased by 50.98% during Jan-Sept

Bangladeshi women have been key to the country’s rise. Photographer: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

USA's apparel import from Bangladesh increased by 50.98% in January-September compared to the same period of 2021, as it holds the position of the 3rd largest apparel import source for the USA.

Meanwhile, the USA's apparel import from the world increased by 34.61%. in the same period, according to the data released recently by the US's official source "Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA)".

In January-September 2022, the US imported apparel products worth $7.55 billion from Bangladesh.

Among the top ten apparel suppliers to the USA, year-on-year imports from India, Indonesia, Cambodia, South Korea and Pakistan increased by 53.39%, 54.66%, 46.58%, 39.61% and 40.11% respectively.

With an 8.54% share, Bangladesh remains the third apparel import source for the USA while China continues to hold the title of the largest apparel supplier to the US with a 22.48% share, followed by Vietnam with an 18.51 % share.

During the first ten months of 2022, USA's imports from China grew by 28.94% and reached $17.72 billion. At the same time, imports from Vietnam stood at $14.59 billion with 34.69% year-on-year growth.