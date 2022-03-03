Time befitting policy support needed for RMG industry

Timely and befitting policy support will be crucial in addressing future challenges and unlocking potential of the ready-made garment industry of Bangladesh, said Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA.

The bold, timely and focused policy support extended by the government has helped to salvage the RMG industry from the unprecedented impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

"We are thankful to the government, especially the Honorable Prime Minister for safeguarding the apparel industry from the pandemic fallout by providing crucial support that helped the sector to survive and back on track. The industry has more challenges and opportunities too in future where we need support of the government," he remarked.

Faruque Hassan made the observations during a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at the secretariat on Thursday.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin and Secretary General of BGMEA Md. Faizur Raham were also present at the meeting.

They had discussions on the current and future challenges of Bangladesh's RMG industry and possible strategies to address them.

The issues regarding graduation of Bangladesh from LDC and its possible implications on export-oriented trade and preparedness to face the new challenges got due importance at the meeting.

The BGMEA delegation apprised the Cabinet Secretary about the present status of the apparel industry and its future priorities to cope up with changing trends in the global market.

They also talked about the concern created over the impacts of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on trade and possible steps to address them.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam assured the BGMEA leaders of continued support of the government for the development of the RMG industry.