Time befitting policy support needed for RMG industry

RMG

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 07:40 pm

Related News

Time befitting policy support needed for RMG industry

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 07:40 pm

Timely and befitting policy support will be crucial in addressing future challenges and unlocking potential of the ready-made garment industry of Bangladesh, said Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA.

The bold, timely and focused policy support extended by the government has helped to salvage the RMG industry from the unprecedented impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

"We are thankful to the government, especially the Honorable Prime Minister for safeguarding the apparel industry from the pandemic fallout by providing crucial support that helped the sector to survive and back on track. The industry has more challenges and opportunities too in future where we need support of the government," he remarked.

Faruque Hassan made the observations during a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at the secretariat on Thursday.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin and Secretary General of BGMEA Md. Faizur Raham were also present at the meeting.

They had discussions on the current and future challenges of Bangladesh's RMG industry and possible strategies to address them.

The issues regarding graduation of Bangladesh from LDC and its possible implications on export-oriented trade and preparedness to face the new challenges got due importance at the meeting.

The BGMEA delegation apprised the Cabinet Secretary about the present status of the apparel industry and its future priorities to cope up with changing trends in the global market.

They also talked about the concern created over the impacts of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on trade and possible steps to address them.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam assured the BGMEA leaders of continued support of the government for the development of the RMG industry.

Economy

RMG industry / BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

8h | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

7h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

11h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

1h | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1h | Videos
Bangladeshi crew fear for life at a Ukraine port

Bangladeshi crew fear for life at a Ukraine port

2h | Videos
Russia accused of using Vacuum Bombs

Russia accused of using Vacuum Bombs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last