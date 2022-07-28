Central fund to provide RMG workers Tk12 crore assistance

The central fund under the Ministry of Labour and Employment will provide Tk12crore assistance to 1,100 workers of export-oriented garment factories.

The matter of assistance was approved in the 17th board meeting of the central fund at the conference room of the Ministry of Labour and Employment at the Secretariat Thursday (28 July).

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Of the 1,100 workers, 526 workers under BGMEA and BKMEA will be given Tk10.25 crore assistance for death and permanent disability due to accidents.

Some 336 workers will be provided Tk1 crore medical aid and 247 children of garment workers will be given Tk49.40 lakh educational aid.

Since its formation, the central fund – used for workers' welfare – has provided about Tk146 crore to the garment workers and their families.