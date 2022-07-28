Central fund to provide RMG workers Tk12 crore assistance

RMG

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 09:43 pm

Related News

Central fund to provide RMG workers Tk12 crore assistance

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 09:43 pm
Representational image. File Photo/TBS
Representational image. File Photo/TBS

The central fund under the Ministry of Labour and Employment will provide Tk12crore assistance to 1,100 workers of export-oriented garment factories. 

The matter of assistance was approved in the 17th board meeting of the central fund at the conference room of the Ministry of Labour and Employment at the Secretariat Thursday (28 July).

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Of the 1,100 workers, 526 workers under BGMEA and BKMEA will be given Tk10.25 crore assistance for death and permanent disability due to accidents. 

Some 336 workers will be provided Tk1 crore medical aid and 247 children of garment workers will be given Tk49.40 lakh educational aid.  

Since its formation, the central fund – used for workers' welfare – has provided about Tk146 crore to the garment workers and their families.

Top News

RMG Workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

11h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

12h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

27m | Videos
Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

4h | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

4h | Videos
Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112