RMG workers protest no rationing allocation in budget FY25

Leaders and activists of country's five ready-made garment industry workers' associations hold a demonstration in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday, 12 June, to protest no rationing allocation in the budget FY25. Photo: TBS

Five ready-made garment industry workers' associations held a rally today (12 June) protesting the absence of rationing allocation for garment workers in the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) President Amirul Haque Amin presided over the programme organised in front of the National Press Club in the capital.

Labour leaders at the rally highlighted that soaring prices of daily necessities, coupled with inflation, and hikes in gas, electricity, water prices, house rent, transportation fares, and medical expenses, have left around 40 lakh garment workers in dismay.

"In this situation, the garment workers have long been demanding the introduction of a rationing system. Despite promises from the former finance minister and the state minister of labor, there is no allocation for rationing in the proposed budget for the sector that earns 83% of the country's foreign currency," they said.

The labor leaders warned of a nationwide shutdown and severe agitation after Eid if the proposed budget does not include provisions for rationing facilities for garment workers.

The five organisations pressing for this demand include the Bangladesh Garments Workers' Federation, Bangladesh Garments Workers-Officials' Federation, Bangladesh Garment Workers' Solidarity, Akota Garments Workers' Federation, and Bangla Garments Workers' Federation.