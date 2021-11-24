Call for compensation even 9 years after Tazreen fire

Several organisations have called for compensation to the families who lost their loved ones to the Tazreen Fashion fire.   

On Wednesday, on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the tragic Tazreen Fashion fire, several organisations including the Workers' Safety Forum, Kormojibi Nari, and Green Bangla Garments Workers' Federation arranged separate human chains in front of the National Press Club where the demand was made. 

Sultana Begum, president, Green Bangla Garments Workers' Federation, said 113 workers died and around 200 were injured in the Tazreen Fashion fire in Nischintapur of Ashulia on this day nine years ago and even today, many of the injured have not received the necessary compensation. 

"We urge the authorities to compensate the families of the workers who died in the Tazreen Factory fire and several other incidents over the years as per the ILO convention. The authorities should come forward to help the workers who have been injured at their workplace and help with their treatment," Sultana added.

She also called for forming a workers' safety fund. 

Sumi Akter from Green Bangla Garments Workers' Federation urged the government to increase the manpower of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments saying if the officers of the department worked properly, they would not have let any and every factory clear the registration process and maybe many workers' lives would have been saved in the process."

Umme Hasan Jhalmal, vice chairman, Kormojibi Nari, said the Tazreen Factory fire was a big blow to the working population in the country and every stakeholder must build awareness to avoid such incidents in the future. 

Representatives from the organisation Kormojibi Nari also made a few other demands – simplifying the legal process of compensation, bringing all the workers under the labour law, ensuring a safe work environment, and providing transportation facilities – among others. 

Kamrul Ahsan, president, National Workers' Federation, said the Tazreen Factory fire and Rana Plaza collapse are two incidents where thousands of workers died and even after that, many more were the victims of the same indifferent system. He urged the government to bring those responsible for such frequent incidents under justice to avoid future tragedies.

