BGMEA seeks support of all to protect interests of RMG sector

Support and cooperation of all including the government, entrepreneurs and workers are needed to protect the interests of RMG industry, especially at the present situation when the sector is passing a critical period, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has said.

"While the apparel sector is yet to fully recover from the impacts of the Covid-19, the hike in prices of yarn, cotton, dyes, chemicals and other raw materials has pushed the production cost up. But prices are not offered in accordance with the increased production costs. Besides, recent surge in Covid infection in some European countries has raised concerns among the exporters," he said.

"In such critical context, we all have to work together so that our apparel industry can face all the challenges and remain competitive in the global market," he added.

He made remarks during a meeting with Honorable State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian MP and Labour and Employment Secretary Md. Ehsan-E-Elahi on 24 November.

Former BGMEA presidents Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin) MP, Abdus Salam Murshedy MP and Md Siddiqur Rahman, incumbent BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi), vice president (finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib, Haroon Ar Rashid, Rajiv Chowdhury and former director ANM Saifuddin were present at the meeting held at the residence of the state minister.

They had discussion on the overall situation of the ready-made garment industry, including its challenges and opportunities.

The BGMEA leaders thanked the government for providing support to the RMG industry during its difficult times.

