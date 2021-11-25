BGMEA seeks support of all to protect interests of RMG sector

RMG

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 08:25 pm

Related News

BGMEA seeks support of all to protect interests of RMG sector

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
BGMEA seeks support of all to protect interests of RMG sector

Support and cooperation of all including the government, entrepreneurs and workers are needed to protect the interests of RMG industry, especially at the present situation when the sector is passing a critical period, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has said.

"While the apparel sector is yet to fully recover from the impacts of the Covid-19, the hike in prices of yarn, cotton, dyes, chemicals and other raw materials has pushed the production cost up. But prices are not offered in accordance with the increased production costs. Besides, recent surge in Covid infection in some European countries has raised concerns among the exporters," he said. 

"In such critical context, we all have to work together so that our apparel industry can face all the challenges and remain competitive in the global market," he added.

He made remarks during a meeting with Honorable State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian MP and Labour and Employment Secretary Md. Ehsan-E-Elahi on 24 November.

Former BGMEA presidents Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin) MP, Abdus Salam Murshedy MP and Md Siddiqur Rahman, incumbent BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi), vice president (finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib, Haroon Ar Rashid, Rajiv Chowdhury and former director ANM Saifuddin were present at the meeting held at the residence of the state minister.

They had discussion on the overall situation of the ready-made garment industry, including its challenges and opportunities.

The BGMEA leaders thanked the government for providing support to the RMG industry during its difficult times.
 

BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

49m | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

54m | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?