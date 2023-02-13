BGMEA seeks Chinese support in RMG sector

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Faruque Hassan sought cooperation of China in its transformation from cotton to non-cotton and high-value items in order to move up the value chain in the country's readymade garment industry.

He made the call while paying a courtesy call on Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen at the embassy on Monday (13 February).

During the meeting, Faruque Hassan highlighted Bangladesh RMG industry's target of $100 billion garment export earnings by 2030.

In pursuance of the vision, Bangladesh's apparel industry was increasingly focusing on diversifying from cotton to non-cotton and high-value items in order to move up the value chain, he said.

"The shift will increase the demand for manmade fiber-based fabrics, chemicals and other raw materials, and China is a big source of all of these items and can meet the demand of Bangladesh. Besides, China is a leading exporter of garment and textile machinery," Faruque Hassan said.

"On the other hand, China is a promising market for Bangladesh's RMG exports. So there lies a huge scope of widening collaboration and strengthening partnership between Bangladesh and China, which will greatly benefit both countries," he said.

BGMEA Director Tanvir Ahmed and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud were also present at the meeting.

Economic and Commercial Counsellor Song Yang was also present at the meeting.

They discussed potential opportunities of expanding bilateral trade between Bangladesh and China.

Their discussion also included how both countries could derive more mutual trade benefits through further collaboration, especially in the area of apparel and textile industry.

They also talked about sharing of knowledge and expertise in the apparel and textile industry through collaboration between BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) and leading Chinese textile and fashion universities and institutes.

The BGMEA president expressed thanks to the Chinese government for allowing Bangladesh duty-free access to the Chinese market for RMG exports.

He called upon the Chinese envoy to extend more cooperation and support to Bangladeshi businessmen in obtaining visas to facilitate their trading with China and Hong Kong.

He also requested the Chinese government to increase the number of flights between Bangladesh and China and sought support of the envoy in this regard.

He informed the Chinese Ambassador that the Bangladesh Apparel Summit would be organised in Hong Kong in 21 March 2023.