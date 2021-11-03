BGMEA President meets with Laudes Foundation CEO

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan met with Laudes Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leslie Johnston in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, directors Asif Ashraf and Abdullah Hil Rakib, and Shams Mahmud, Managing Director of Shasha Denims Ltd were also present on the occasion, reads a press release.

The BGMEA leaders called upon the Laudes Foundation to extend its support to the "Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH" to facilitate training needed to face the challenge of industry 4.0.

The centre, set up at the BGMEA headquarters in Dhaka, aims to build the capacity of the industry to achieve the level of excellence in the area of the product particularly through the use of disruptive technologies like 3D designing and virtual prototyping, which is the need of the hour. It will support the industry for further optimising cost and lead time to a significant extent.

The Laudes Foundation is working closely for awareness raising programmes to achieve SDG goals.

The Laudes Foundation is an independent foundation joining the growing movement to accelerate the transition to a climate-positive and inclusive global economy.

Leslie Johnston also had a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam MP in Glasgow.