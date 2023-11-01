BGMEA for arresting those involved in RMG unrest

Individuals involved in the ongoing unrest in the readymade garments (RMG) sector should be arrested immediately, said Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Wednesday.

He made the call during a general discussion at the BGMEA Bhaban in the capital's Uttara, in the pretext of the ongoing workers' protest in apparel industrial zones.

"We will not compromise. We have already provided some evidence to the NSI, the DGFI and other government agencies to take action against them," he said.

The BGMEA president said they will not backtrack from seeking implementation section 13 (1) of the labour law and employees of the factories under this rule will not get any salary while under this rule.

The section 13 (1) of the labour law entails that an employer may, in the event of an illegal strike in any section or department of any establishment, close down either wholly or partly such section or establishment.

Faruque also requested all law enforcement agencies to take appropriate measures to ensure the security of apparel factories and the employees.