RMG owners seek implementation of section 13/1 of labour law to tackle ongoing unrest

Apparel exporters have urged to government to issue a special notification allowing the implementation of section 13/1 of the labour law.

They made the request, during a general discussion at the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) bhaban in Uttara in the capital, in the pretext of the ongoing workers protest in apparel industrial zones.

The section 13 (1) of the labour law entails that an employer may, in the event of an illegal strike in any section or department of any establishment, close down either wholly or partly such section or establishment.

Hameem Group Managing Director AK Azad said the decision should be area-based, factories in areas where unrest and vandalisation is occurring should be declared closed. On the other hand, the areas there is no unrest should continue with their operations.

He also mentioned that every factory should take a unified decision to follow section 13/1.

AK Azad said they have handed over some video footage to law enforcement agencies which shows his employees were attacked in his factory, but no action has been taken yet.

He said his four factories in Ashulia were closed, and it is very difficult to continue operations during this unrest.

Abdus Salam, former deputy inspector general of industrial police said, there's a lack of coordination on how to resolve the issues brought on by the workers.

"If workers take to the streets it is very difficult to bring them back to factory", added Salam.