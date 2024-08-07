Resignations of BB officials will be handled by interim govt: BB spokesperson

As Bangladesh Bank officials are appointed by the government, their resignations will also be processed by the interim government after it is formed, said the central spokesperson Mezbaul Haque.

He made the comment during a press briefing held at 1:45pm today at Jahangir Alam conference room of Bangladesh Bank following an unrest among officials who demanded the resignation of four deputy governors, and advisor and the head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

"The resignations will be presented to the government on an urgent basis," he said.

Among the deputy commissioners only Kazi Sayedur Rahman submitted his resignation but the others could not submit any written document rather verbally assured the officials they will resign.

"Due to dissatisfaction among the officers and employees of Bangladesh Bank, they demanded the reform of all irregularities including bank orders to the administration," said Mezbaul Haque. Director, executive director, and senior officials of the central bank were present at the time.

Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar will remain in office some time to give administrative approvals of regular activities. Officials said, Nurun Nahar will approve their salaries and allowances for the time being and will have to resign as well after new deputy governors are appointed.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh bank officials called for the resignation of the governor of Bangladesh Bank and four deputy governors, accusing them of facilitating the plundering of the country's financial resources.

Hundreds of bank employees gathered outside the 30-story central bank building to press their demands this morning (7 August).

The demonstrators chanted slogans demanding the resignation of deputy governor Sayedur Rahman, accusing him of aiding in reserve theft, and called for the dismissal of other officials involved in financial mismanagement.

The protests followed an incident yesterday (6 August) where several officials had been threatened with job termination by deputy governor Sayedur Rahman after they exposed irregularities by the central bank's top officials on social media.

In a press conference held on the same day, the deputy governors defended their positions. They claimed that their actions had been constrained by prevailing conditions and said that they could not be held responsible for the country's economic crisis. They expressed hope that the situation would improve with the formation of a new government.