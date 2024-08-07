Resignations of BB officials will be handled by interim govt: BB spokesperson

Economy

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 04:32 pm

Related News

Resignations of BB officials will be handled by interim govt: BB spokesperson

Officials said, Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar will approve their salaries and allowances for the time being and will have to resign as well after new deputy governors are appointed

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 04:32 pm
Bangladesh Bank. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Bangladesh Bank. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

As Bangladesh Bank officials are appointed by the government, their resignations will also be processed by the interim government after it is formed, said the central spokesperson Mezbaul Haque.

He made the comment during a press briefing held at 1:45pm today at Jahangir Alam conference room of Bangladesh Bank following an unrest among officials who demanded the resignation of four deputy governors, and advisor and the head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

"The resignations will be presented to the government on an urgent basis," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among the deputy commissioners only Kazi Sayedur Rahman submitted his resignation but the others could not submit any written document rather verbally assured the officials they will resign.

"Due to dissatisfaction among the officers and employees of Bangladesh Bank, they demanded the reform of all irregularities including bank orders to the administration," said Mezbaul Haque. Director, executive director, and senior officials of the central bank were present at the time.

Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar will remain in office some time to give administrative approvals of regular activities. Officials said, Nurun Nahar will approve their salaries and allowances for the time being and will have to resign as well after new deputy governors are appointed.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh bank officials called for the resignation of the governor of Bangladesh Bank and four deputy governors, accusing them of facilitating the plundering of the country's financial resources.

Hundreds of bank employees gathered outside the 30-story central bank building to press their demands this morning (7 August).

The demonstrators chanted slogans demanding the resignation of deputy governor Sayedur Rahman, accusing him of aiding in reserve theft, and called for the dismissal of other officials involved in financial mismanagement.

The protests followed an incident yesterday (6 August) where several officials had been threatened with job termination by deputy governor Sayedur Rahman after they exposed irregularities by the central bank's top officials on social media.

In a press conference held on the same day, the deputy governors defended their positions. They claimed that their actions had been constrained by prevailing conditions and said that they could not be held responsible for the country's economic crisis. They expressed hope that the situation would improve with the formation of a new government.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / resignation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

6h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

16h | Panorama
Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

4h | Videos
BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

4h | Videos
Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

5h | Videos
Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

5h | Videos