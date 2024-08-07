All 4 BB deputy governors agree to resign in face of protest from officials

Hundreds of bank employees gathered outside the 30-story central bank building to press their demands this morning (7 August). Photo: TBS

Four deputy governors of the Bangladesh Bank have agreed to resign today in the face of condemnation of officials.

Among them, only deputy governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman submitted a resignation letter to executive director 1 of the central bank while the others assured they would resign soon.

They were escorted out of their offices by protesting officials who accused them of facilitating the plundering of the country's financial resources.

Only Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar will remain in office some time to give administrative approvals of regular activities. Officials said, Nurun Nahar will approve their salaries and allowances for the time being and will have to resign as well after new deputy governors are appointed.

DG Nurun Nahar will remain under army security for some time, they said.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh bank officials called for the resignation of the governor of Bangladesh Bank and four deputy governors, accusing them of facilitating the plundering of the country's financial resources.

Hundreds of bank employees gathered outside the 30-story central bank building to press their demands this morning (7 August).

The demonstrators chanted slogans demanding the resignation of deputy governor Sayedur Rahman, accusing him of aiding in reserve theft, and called for the dismissal of other officials involved in financial mismanagement.

The protests followed an incident yesterday (6 August) where several officials had been threatened with job termination by deputy governor Sayedur Rahman after they exposed irregularities by the central bank's top officials on social media.

In a press conference held on the same day, the deputy governors defended their positions. They claimed that their actions had been constrained by prevailing conditions and said that they could not be held responsible for the country's economic crisis. They expressed hope that the situation would improve with the formation of a new government.

Reports indicate that all four deputy governors appeared at their offices at the designated time today but were forced to leave the place in the face of the protesting officials. Deputy governors other than Sayedur were forced to leave the place while they assured they will resign soon.

Bangladesh Bank advisor and former deputy governor Abu Farah Nasser told TBS, "I have not made any decision to resign or not to go to the bank. I will decide after assessing the situation."

He also said the deputy governors of the Central Bank have to resign to the secretary of the Financial Institutions Division.

Meanwhile, contractual ornate officers of the central bank demanded their job permanence.

They also called for the resignation of two contract-based policy advisors and Masud Biswas, head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU). He arrived at his office today and was later escorted out of his office by the central bank officials.

Following the unrest, executive director Forkan assured them and sent them to their respective offices.