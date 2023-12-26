Remittances surge 22% in Dec's first 22 days

Economy

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 10:41 pm

Related News

Remittances surge 22% in Dec's first 22 days

Bankers expect remittance inflows will exceed $2 billion by the end of this month

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 10:41 pm

Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

Remittance inflows surged around 22% year-on-year in the first 22 days of December, thanks to some flexibility in the dollar rate permitted by the Bangladesh Bank.

According to central bank data, banks received remittances of $1.57 billion in the first 22 days of this month, compared to $1.29 billion received in the corresponding period of December last year.

Bankers expect remittance inflows will exceed $2 billion by the end of December if the trend so far this month continues. They have attributed the hike in remittance inflow to favourable exchange rate – up to Tk122 for a dollar.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director at Mutual Trust Bank, told The Business Standard, "Banks are making efforts to increase the flow of dollars at the end of the year. They have taken several measures to enhance remittance flow. As a result, remittances have increased."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to senior officials at several banks, the current decision of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (Bafeda) dictates that banks will pay a maximum dollar rate of Tk109.50 for collecting remittances. Additionally, banks can provide a 2.5% incentive from their own funds, allowing them to offer a maximum dollar rate of Tk112.24 for remittances.

However, many banks are not adhering to the dollar rate determined by the central bank through these two platforms of bank managing directors, as they are buying remittance dollars from exchange houses at a maximum rate of Tk122.

The managing director of a leading private bank said, in several incidents, the central bank has come to understand that remittance inflows decrease when banks are under too much pressure on the dollar rate of remittances.

Last September, the central bank fined the treasury heads of 10 banks Tk1 lakh each for offering higher dollar rates for remittances. As a result, remittance flows fell to $1.33 billion that month, indicating a reduction of about $600-700 million compared to the usual amount, he pointed out.

Even though the Bangladesh Bank has issued warnings to banks several times since that incident, it has now shown some flexibility.

However, the central bank is unusually flexible towards some Sharia-based banks. These banks are constantly engaging in various irregularities with the dollar rate, but the central bank remains silent, he added.

Bankers said several banks are receiving more dollars due to higher rates for remittances. Again, remittance income has decreased significantly for many banks that adhere to the rates fixed by Bafeda.

Central bank data showed that although the remittance flow was good in December, the total remittance inflow in the current financial year has decreased by about 4.19% year-on-year.

From July to 22 December of the current financial year, remittances have reached $9.66 billion, compared to over $10 billion that came in during the same period last fiscal year.

Bangladesh / Top News

remittance / December / remittance inflows

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

7h | Habitat
The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

7h | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

7h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

50m | Videos
200 percent high growth in LPG

200 percent high growth in LPG

4h | Videos
Why “Mobile KD” is the best for mobile recovery

Why “Mobile KD” is the best for mobile recovery

1h | Videos
Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

6h | Videos