Remittance flow hits 21-month low 

The rising trend of remittance nosedived in February as it suffered a 16% year-on-year decline which is the lowest in 21 months.

Expatriates sent $1.50 billion to the country in February this year, the lowest since May 2020 when the inflow was $1.09 billion.

It was $1.78 billion a year before, according to the Bangladesh Bank report published Tuesday (1 March).

Compared to January, the remittances fell by about $208 million as expatriates sent $1.70 billion in remittances that month marking a 12.2% decline.

The government had set a remittance target of $26 billion for the current fiscal year 2021-22. However, remittances have fallen far short of the target in the first eight months.

In the first eight months of the current financial year, remittances reached $13.44 billion which is only 52% of the target set by the government.

The government has recently increased the incentive facility to increase remittance inflow to the country as per the target. Now expatriates get incentive at the rate of 2.5%.

Bangladesh received $22.07 billion in remittance in 2021, $21.74 billion in 2020 and $18.33 billion in 2019.