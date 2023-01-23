Planning underway to set up factories in Rangpur: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said planning is underway to set up factories in the Rangpur region.

"Rangpur has great potential for trade and commerce. Big companies and investors have started contacting and inspecting sites to set up factories in the region," said the minister at a meeting with leaders and activists of Bangladesh Awami League Pirgacha branch in Rangpur on Monday (23 January).

"The work of upgrading the Dhaka-Rangpur highway to four lanes is in full swing and installing gas supply lines in Rangpur will be completed in the next few days," he said adding that there will be no hindrance in setting up industrial plants there.

"Now, the international community is praising the development of our country. Big projects are being implemented and development is now visible in all areas," the minister said.

Addressing the 561 candidates for the post of president and general secretary of 81 wards of the upazila, the minister said, "Even if you do not get the position, you have to work for the party and the country. It is our responsibility."

Rangpur District Awami League Joint Convenor Majed Ali Babul, Pirgacha upazila Awami League President Taslim Uddin, General Secretary Abdullah Al Mahmud Milon were also present at the meeting.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a winter blanket distribution programme organised by Dhaka United Business Club for the underprivileged people of the upazila.

He was present as the chief guest in the felicitation ceremony for students who obtained GPA-5 in SSC and Dakhil examination in Tambulpur union of Pirgacha upazila.