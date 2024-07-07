No possibility of inking deals on reserve support, loans during PM's China visit: Hasan

There is no possibility of signing any agreement on budget or reserve support or any loans during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to China, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (7 July).

"Around 20-22 MoUs will be signed during this tour, including an MoU on economic cooperation which will be signed by the Economic Relations Division," the minister said while briefing the media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He further said, "Loans will be available in the future if the relevant parameters are filled up under this MoU."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may visit China between 8-11 July, Hasan had said earlier in June.

Among the MoUs that will be signed, he said there is none on getting reserve support from China.

"I am not aware that we have officially made any such proposals. However, there may be a discussion on this matter."

He further said Bangladesh will seek China's assistance in the areas of investment and trade, financial assistance and repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland.

"At the same time, Bangladesh will continue to provide support to China as its friend in the global context," he said.

Hasan expressed optimism that the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister to China will be successful and fruitful.

At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Sheikh Hasina will pay a visit to China which is expected to "outline a new blueprint for practical cooperation" in various fields and provide an opportunity for the two countries to coordinate their positions on regional and international affairs.

On the third day of the visit on 10 July, the prime minister will meet Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People, Hasan said.

A reception will be organised in honour of the prime minister at the beginning of the meeting. There the prime minister will be given a guard of honour and received with due respect.

At the same place, the prime minister and State Council of China will hold a bilateral meeting with high-level delegations from the two countries.

The MoUs are likely to be signed in presence of the two leaders and inauguration of some projects will be announced.

Hasan said there is a possibility of signing MoUs on economic and banking sectors, trade and investment front, digital economy, infrastructure development, assistance in disaster management, construction of 6th and 9th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge, export of agricultural products from Bangladesh, disaster management and people-to-people connectivity.

The meeting will be followed by a banquet in honour of the prime minister, he said.

In the afternoon of 10 July, the foreign minister said, the prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with President of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People.

Bangladesh and China will issue a joint statement on the occasion of the visit of the prime minister, he said.

On 9 July, the prime minister will have a meeting with Jin Liqun, president and chair of the Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

On the same day, the prime minister will participate in the Shangri-La conference titled "Summit on Trade, Business and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and China."

A business delegation from Bangladesh will visit China to participate in the conference.

The prime minister will also hold a meeting with Wang Huning, chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

She will pay her tribute to the traditional Tiananmen Square.

She will also attend a dinner hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing.

During the Prime Minister's visit to China, Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali, the foreign minister, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu, State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and other high level government officials will accompany the prime minister.

The prime minister will leave Dhaka at 11am by Bangladesh Biman Airlines special flight and will land at Beijing International Airport at 6pm local time in China on the same day.

She will leave China on 11 July in a special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight and land in Dhaka at 2pm.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said the countries will reach an "important consensus" and sign multiple cooperation documents and MoUs in a number of areas during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official visit to Beijing.

The areas are infrastructure, free trade agreement, and agricultural product exports to China, Southern Bangladesh's Development, digital economy, disaster prevention, poverty alleviation, clean energy, healthcare, education and cultural exchanges.

Through this visit, the two sides will achieve new breakthroughs in pragmatic cooperation, bringing more benefits to the people of both countries, said the ambassador who termed the forthcoming visit a milestone in bilateral relations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday said this will be Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first visit to China since her new term began and five years after her last visit to China.

"Leaders of the two countries will have an in-depth exchange of views on how to deepen traditional friendship and expand mutually beneficial cooperation and on regional and international issues of mutual interest," said the spokesperson.

Prime Minister Hasina will also attend the Summit on Trade, Business and Investment Opportunities between China and Bangladesh, she said.

"We have similar visions for development and well-aligned development strategies. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 49 years ago, the two countries have treated each other with respect and equality, engaged in mutually beneficial cooperation, supported each other on issues concerning our respective core interests, and jointly advanced modernization," said the spokesperson.

She said they have set a good example of friendship and cooperation between developing countries.

In recent years, with the strategic guidance and commitment of leaders of our two countries, the two sides have deepened Bangladesh-China strategic cooperative partnership, and had fruitful and practical cooperation in various fields.

"China stands ready to work with Bangladesh through this visit to carry forward the spirit of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, deepen political mutual trust, further synergize development strategies, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, speed up implementing the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilisation Initiative, and elevate our bilateral relations to a new level," said the spokesperson.

The Chinese side said it stands ready to take this visit as an opportunity to further deepen political mutual trust between the two countries, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, consolidate traditional friendship, and work together to realise the Chinese Dream of National Rejuvenation and Bangladesh's "Vision 2041".